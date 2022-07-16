Local House measure eases path for a professional soccer stadium in Everett The amendment could provide a long-sought home for the New England Revolution. The Massachusetts State House





The Massachusetts House passed legislation late Thursday that could clear the way for Robert Kraft to build a long-sought soccer stadium for the New England Revolution on a waterfront property steps from the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett.

Without floor debate or public input, lawmakers added language to a wide-ranging, multibillion-dollar economic development bill Thursday evening that would exempt the 43-acre industrial property straddling the Everett and Boston line from a slew of environmental requirements so it could be developed as a “sports, recreation or events center.”

Two people briefed on the legislation said the amendment is designed to aid Kraft’s pursuit of a soccer stadium after more than a decade of searching, but repeatedly failing to secure a new home for the Revolution in or around Boston.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said in a phone interview Friday that he’s had “informal” conversations with the Krafts about the site, currently home to a power plant fronting on the Mystic River. DeMaria also said that officials at Encore have been pursuing potential partners to join them in redeveloping the property as something that’s “very complementary to their site.”

