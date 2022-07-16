Hull public works truck rolls downhill at cemetery, damaging headstones

Newsletter Signup
Officials in Hull are repairing six damaged headstones after a public works truck “slipped out of park” and rolled down the hill at the town cemetery.
Town Manager Philip Lemnios said earlier this week that the driver parked the vehicle before getting out to look at something when it began to roll, according to The Patriot Ledger.
“It impacted six gravestones and they are being reset over the next couple of days. We’re lucky no one was hurt,” he said.
Lemnios said anything impacted will be repaired, with local workers spending time looking over the damage to the stones and doing any necessary repairs.
