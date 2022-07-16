Local Police investigate body found in Boston Harbor





Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in Boston Harbor Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to 65 East India Row for a report of a person in the water at 9:08 a.m., according to Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.

A Boston Fire Department dive crew also responded and removed the body from the harbor, Watson said.

