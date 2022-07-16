Rhode Island restaurant patron sitting outside dies after being struck by vehicle

Newsletter Signup
WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A woman sitting in the outdoor eating area of a restaurant died after she was struck by a vehicle, police in Warwick, Rhode Island said.
The driver was traveling through the parking lot of Tommy’s Clam Shack on Friday afternoon and inadvertently hit the accelerator, striking a couple who were sitting at a table, police said.
The woman, identified as Susan Hjerpe, 66, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she later died, police said. Her husband, Carl Hjerpe, also was hospitalized and is in stable condition.
Police are still investigating the crash.
