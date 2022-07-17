Local Biden’s nomination of first Hispanic judge for Mass. federal court draws praise The U.S. Senate will vote on whether Judge Margaret Guzman will serve on the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts. President Joe Biden nominated Ayer District Court Judge Margaret R. Guzman to the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts, the White House announced Wednesday. Massachusetts Trial Court

President Joe Biden nominated a Massachusetts judge to serve in federal court who, if confirmed, would be the first Hispanic judge to serve in the role.

On Wednesday, the White House announced Biden’s six new federal judicial nominees and named Ayer District Court Justice Margaret R. Guzman to serve on the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts legal community and U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey hailed Guzman’s nomination shortly after the announcement.

In a joint statement, Warren and Markey praised Guzman as a judge who has fought for fairness and justice for Massachusetts residents for decades and will “serve as an exceptionally qualified and committed judge” for the state.

“With roots as a public defender and deep expertise as a Massachusetts trial court judge, Judge Guzman has demonstrated a commitment to the people of the Commonwealth and a foundational understanding of our nation’s laws, legal precedent, and our fundamental rights as Americans,” the statement said.

My statement with @SenMarkey on President Biden's nomination of Massachusetts District Court Judge Margaret Guzman to the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts in Worcester:

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus congratulated Judge Guzman on the nomination, saying, “Her career as [a] judge and public defender give her valuable insight that will make her a great addition to this bench.”

Judge Guzman most recently served as a judge on the Ayer District Court in Middlesex County. Previously, from 2009 to 2017, she served as a judge on the Massachusetts Trial Court. Before becoming a judge, Guzman worked as a public attorney and solo practitioner. She earned her J.D. from Boston University School of Law in 1992 and her B.A. from Clark University, with honors, in 1989.

If confirmed, Judge Guzman would fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Timothy S. Hillman.

Massachusetts Association of Hispanic Attorneys member and former president, Ruth Deras, told WGBH that Judge Guzman is well-rounded and committed to social justice and the administration of the rule of law.

She added, “And the fact that she’s going to be the first Latina to serve in that capacity makes it even more sweeter.”

Biden’s federal judge nominations also include the first Hispanic judge to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, and the first openly LGBTQ Article III judge to serve in Virginia.

“These choices also continue to fulfill the President’s promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country — both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds,” the press release said.