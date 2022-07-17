Local Hyde Park mother tosses baby from window to escape house fire The mother dropped her baby from the second-floor window to her downstairs neighbor: an off-duty firefighter. The fire started in the rear of the building, then spread to the first and second floors before traveling to the roof. Boston Fire Department

A baby was dropped from a second-floor window to a firefighter below after a fire broke out in a Hyde Park multi-family home Sunday morning.

The baby’s mother dropped the child from the second floor of a house at 22 Norton St. before jumping to safety. Both the mother and father were transported to the hospital with emergency medical services, Boston Fire spokesman Brian Alkins told WCVB.

“The baby is okay and was taken by another relative,” Alkins said.

The firefighter who caught the baby was off-duty and lives in the front apartment of the building, the department reports. With his help, all seven residents were safely evacuated from the flames. Boston Firefighters Union President Sam Dillon told 7News Boston that the situation could have escalated further if not for the firefighter who lived there.

“These are situations that we respond to – we don’t expect to find them in our own home, but when confronted with that, he did what Boston firefighters are trained to do,” Dillon said. “We’re a family as a profession, so we’re proud of him for what he did here this morning, and most importantly, we’re thankful that he and his family are ok.”

The two-alarm fire was reported at approximately 7:10 a.m. It started in the rear of the building, then spread to the first and second floors before traveling to the roof. Damage is estimated to be around $500,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but under investigation.

