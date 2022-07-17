Motorcyclist killed in Bellingham crash

Newsletter Signup
A man died after his motorcycle collided with a sedan Saturday afternoon in Bellingham.
The man was transported to Landmark Medical Center in Rhode Island where he was pronounced dead, the Bellingham Police Department said in a statement. The driver of the sedan was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center. There is no update on that person’s condition. Both identities were not immediately released.
The Bellingham police and fire departments were dispatched to the intersection of Wrentham Road and Lake Street around 1:48 p.m., police said. The cause of the crash is unknown.
The incident is under investigation by Bellingham police, the Worcester County district attorney’s office, Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council accident reconstruction team, and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, the statement reported.
No other information was immediately available.
