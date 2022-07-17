Local Police: Man with gun at Maine campground shot, killed by deputy





NEWPORT, Maine (AP) — A man with a gun at a Maine campground was shot and killed by a deputy sheriff during a confrontation, authorities said.

Penobscot County authorities received a report of a social media post that there was a person with a weapon at the Sebasticook Lake Campground in Newport on Friday afternoon, Newport police and the Penobscot County sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A sheriff’s deputy was the first on the scene and was confronted by a man with a gun, the news release said.

The man, identified as Stephen Bossom, 35, was shot and killed by the deputy “as a result of an armed confrontation,” the news release said.

The deputy, identified as Kenneth York, is on administrative leave and the Maine Office of the Attorney General is investigating the shooting, the news release said.