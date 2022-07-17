Procession to be held Monday for late Marine from Hingham

Newsletter Signup
Veterans’ Services Director Keith Jermyn is asking residents of Hingham to participate in a procession for 25-year-old active duty Marine and Hingham native Matthew Partyka Monday.
Partyka died by suicide while on leave in Camp Legeune, North Carolina, according to The Patriot Ledger.
His decorations include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, the paper reported.
Massachusetts State Police will act as escorts and are expected to arrive in Hingham around 7:15 p.m., according to the Ledger.
A Downing Funeral Chapel hearse will travel along Derby Street after exiting Route 3 followed by Whiting and Garner streets, Farm Hill Lane, Main Street, and Pond Street, the paper reported.
One Twitter user posted an image of Partyka alongside information about his service as a Marine.
“We ask that all citizens of Hingham who are along these areas to silently stand in respect, accompanied by American or U.S. Marine Corps flags if possible,” Jermyn told the paper.
