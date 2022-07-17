Local School bus crashes into Norwood Italian restaurant, sending 1 person to the hospital The crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night. A school bus crashed into the Chateau restaurant in Norwood Saturday night. Norwood Police Department

A school bus crashed into a Norwood restaurant Saturday night, sending one person to the hospital.

The crash occurred at the Norwood location of a local Italian restaurant chain called The Chateau.

Norwood police said in a Facebook post that they were called to 404 Boston-Providence Highway around 10:00 p.m. for a report that a vehicle crashed into a building.

Police said a school bus had driven up the front steps of the restaurant and into the building.

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. There were no passengers on the bus.

It is unclear how the crash happened. No further information about the crash has been released, and Norwood police said Sunday that no more information could be given out until Monday.

Advertisement:

The school bus appears to be owned by Michael J. Connolly & Sons — a local school bus provider that serves 15 districts.

The voicemail message for the restaurant on Sunday said the establishment was closed and apologized for any inconvenience.