Local Beagles from shuttered Virginia breeding facility coming to Massachusetts for adoption

A Virginia beagle breeding facility called Envigo was shut down in early July after federal officials found dozens of violations over the past two years related to the treatment of the dogs. Now, some of the 4,000 beagles rescued are coming to Massachusetts for adoption.

MSPCA-Angell, a nonprofit organization that works to protect animals from cruelty, and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem are bringing the beagles to Massachusetts, according to MSPCA-Angell.

“It’s not easy to find the resources and space needed to care for such a large number of dogs, but our mission is to protect animals and relieve their suffering,” MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs Mike Keiley said in a statement.

The organizations are bringing up to 50 dogs from Virginia to Massachusetts in the next week, with plans for at least four more trips next month. As many as eight pregnant beagles will be brought up, meaning puppies will be available for adoption too in the weeks to come.

The Virginia beagles should be ready for adoption the week of July 25, according to a release. Interested adopters can apply at mspca.org/adopt or neas.org/adopt, and anyone interested in donating to help fund care for the bagels can do so at mspca.org/beagles.