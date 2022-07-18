Local Black bear breaks into N.H. kitchen ‘looking for snacks’ Black bear sightings have been reported across New England as the animals begin their mating season.

A hungry black bear broke into a home in Hancock, New Hampshire early Monday morning.

The bear was found in the kitchen around 1 a.m. “looking for snacks,” according to a Facebook statement from Hancock police. No human or animal injuries were reported, and authorities reported the details to the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game.

“Please be cautious and alert,” the Hancock police wrote.

This New Hampshire bear isn’t the only one to make headlines this week. In a July 11 Ring camera video, a large black bear is depicted lumbering onto a porch in North Haverhill, New Hampshire, only to be scared away by a courageous dog named Thor.

Advertisement:

Black bear sightings have been reported across New England as the animals begin their mating season. A black bear was spotted in several locations across Wilmington, Mass. on Monday, recorded in a Tweet by the Wilmington Police Department.

“Like any other wild animal, we are not going to intervene unless the bear poses a hazard to humans or pets,” the department wrote in a reply.

Our newest resident seems to like our Town and doesn’t seem to want to leave. We have had several sightings of the bear in the Federal St, Concord St, & Woburn St area this morning. As mentioned previously, please secure trash barrels and bring in birdfeeders. #WilmingtonMA pic.twitter.com/37Zn4MiPMV — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) July 18, 2022

In Pepperell, a black bear made himself at home in a residential koi pond on July 13.

These sightings follow a warning issued to Lowell residents July 11 after a bear was spotted in neighboring Tewksbury.

“We are asking residents to temporarily remove bird feeders and secure your trash until the bear moves along. If seen, do not try to approach and go inside your home,” read a statement from the Lowell police department.