Local GoFundMe started for family rescued from Hyde Park house fire "They lost all of their clothes, furniture, belongings, and donations for charity." Luzmar Centeno and Tito Esteban with children Fernanda and Sophia. Anderson Centeno / GoFundMe

After a house fire broke out in a multi-family Hyde Park home Sunday morning, Luzmar Centeno had to drop her one-year-old daughter from the second floor window of the house into the arms of a firefighter before she and her husband jumped themselves.

Hyde Park Blaze: Hyde Park mother tosses baby from window to escape house fire

Though Centeno and her family are OK, they lost most of their belongings. Centeno’s son Anderson has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to support Centeno, her husband Tito Esteban, and children Fernanda and Sophia.

“They lost all of their clothes, furniture, belongings, and donations for charity,” the post said. “We are creating this GoFundMe to be able to help my family get housing, clothes for everyone, and food/essentials.”

Advertisement:

Anderson Centeno referenced his mother’s dedication to educating and helping others through her work as a community activist for Latinos and minorities, and his stepfather’s honest, hard working character.

Posted Sunday, the fundraiser has raised $7,616 from 88 donors as of Monday morning. The fundraiser has a $15,000 goal.