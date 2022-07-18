Local Man fatally shot in Mattapan; another seriously injured in Roxbury shooting Homicide detectives are investigating both shootings.

Boston police are investigating two separate shootings in the city on Sunday night that left one man dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

Officers first responded around 9:14 p.m. to a shot spotter activation in the area of Norfolk and Elizabeth streets in Mattapan. At the scene, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound; he was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Around 10:35 p.m., police responded to 136 Seaver St. in Roxbury for a report of a person shot. The officers at the scene found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he remained in serious, life-threatening condition Monday morning, according to a department spokesperson.

Homicide detectives are investigating both shootings, according to police.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact investigators at 617-343-4470 or assist anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).