Local Young man pulled from pond at Saugus reservation in grave condition The man was pulled out of Upper Pond at Breakheart Reservation.

Massachusetts State Police said Sunday that a young man who was pulled from a pond at a Saugus reservation is in grave condition.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. Sunday, State Police responded to a call for a person in distress at the Upper Pond at Breakheart Reservation, they said in an email to Boston.com.

State Police said the victim was a young man who was pulled out of the water, but that they do not yet know who pulled him out. They administered CPR to the man at the scene.

The man was then taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. State Police said the man is alive but in grave condition.

The circumstances which led to the man nearly drowning are unclear. No further information, including the victim’s name and age, has been released.