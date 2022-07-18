Local 9 New England cities ranked among most educated places in America See where your state stacks up. The Boston skyline at sunset, seen from Fort Point. Boston was ranked as the sixth most educated city in the country.

Nine New England cities are ranked among the most educated places in the country, according to a recent study from WalletHub.

WalletHub’s research compared the 150 largest metropolitan locations in 11 key areas. The metrics ranged from the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree, to the racial education gap, to the average quality of local universities.

Boston was ranked as the sixth most educated city overall, behind Ann Arbor, Michigan, San Jose, California, Washington D.C., Madison, Wisconsin, and San Francisco. Other Massachusetts contenders include Worcester at 52nd and Springfield at 68th.

Three Connecticut cities made the list, with Hartford at 27th and New Haven at 43rd.

Other New England cities that made the cut include Portland, Maine, at 16th; Manchester, New Hampshire, at 37th; and Providence, Rhode Island, at 91st.

The study’s full findings can be found here.