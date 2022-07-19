Local A whale comes close to a paddleboarder in Plymouth and a photographer captures the wild moment “All of a sudden he came right up out of the water. It was just really insane.” Craig Picariello, 53, of Carver photographed a whale breaching the surface of the water near a paddleboarder in Plymouth on Sunday morning. Courtesy Photo / Craig Picariello





A local photographer captured an incredible moment with his camera Sunday morning when he snapped a photo of a whale coming up out of the water near a paddleboarder in Plymouth.

Craig Picariello, of Carver drove to Manomet Point Sunday morning with the goal of shooting images of the sunrise, and, if he was lucky, a photo of a whale. He drove his 2012 Dodge Challenger there and arrived at about 5:15 a.m. and snapped photos of the sunrise. He then went to get a coffee and came back, hoping to see some whales.

Armed with his Canon EOS 77D, Picariello was standing there looking at the water, waiting patiently to see any signs of a the creature. “There were a lot of fisherman out there,” he said in a phone interview. “I noticed the fish started jumping a little bit. And then all of a sudden a swirl in the water.”

Craig Picariello photographed this whale breaching the surface of the water at Manomet Point Sunday morning.

