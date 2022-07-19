Local Chelsea restaurant workers help catch man who allegedly stole from tip jar, flashed knife Officers reported recovering a folding knife and $16.55.





Employees at a Chelsea restaurant chased down an East Boston man Saturday after he allegedly stole money from their tip jar and flashed a knife when the manager confronted him, officials said.

Amilton Cardoso, 22, is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident at The Brown Jug, including armed and masked robbery and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement Monday.

During Cardoso’s arraignment Monday in Chelsea District Court, his bail was set at $1,500 and he was ordered to stay away from the restaurant. His bail was also revoked from a pending gun case, forcing him him to remain in custody, prosecutors said.

