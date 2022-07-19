Local Missing Hopedale man found alive more than a day after Milford car crash Two officers located an overturned vehicle in a heavily wooded area and found the man trapped underneath.





A Hopedale man was rescued from a car crash Sunday afternoon in Milford after he’d been missing for more than 24 hours, police said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was “trapped but alert and conscious but complaining of pain” when he was found in his overturned car in a wooded area near Walden Woods, Milford Police Chief James Falvey said in a statement. Hopkinton Fire Rescue brought the man out of the woods and placed him in an ambulance that took him to Milford Regional Medical Center, the statement said.

Police in Hopedale notified the Milford Police Department on Sunday at 8:22 a.m. that they were searching for a resident who hadn’t been seen since Saturday at 2 p.m., the statement said. Hopedale police collected cellphone data that indicated the man was in the area of Walden Woods and Interstate 495 near the Milford quarries, the statement said.

