No selfies with the bear: Officials warn not to get too close to roaming bruin near Wilmington

In the past week, a black bear has been sighted roaming through Lowell, Billerica, Tewksbury, Woburn, and Wilmington, and though he’s likely not dangerous, he should be given a wide berth.

“I screamed BEAR!” 12-year-old spots black bear when it got close to summer day camp in Wilmington today, as the bear makes its way around town. (📷: Eric Pelletier) At 11 @NBC10Boston. pic.twitter.com/ABsAIsq3mX — Michael Rosenfield NBC10 Boston (@MikeRNBCBoston) July 19, 2022

“Don’t try to get closer to take a photo or do anything that can end up pushing the animal further into development, across roads,” black bear biologist Dave Wattles told 7News.

The bear, likely a young male trying to establish new territory, according to Wattles, has been spotted in a parking lot in Woburn and following train tracks and in the area of Dadant Drive in Wilmington, the news station reported.

Also in Wilmington, he was seen in the Federal Street, Concord Street, and Woburn Street areas Monday morning, according to Wilmington police.

Experts advise residents to remove any food from the outside of their homes, and Wilmington police reminded people to secure trash bins and bring bird feeders insider.

“If you do see it in your yard or your neighborhood, give it space,” Wattles said.

Wilmington police asked that people do not call in to provide the bear’s location.

“We are not going to intervene unless the bear poses … a hazard to humans or pets,” they wrote on Twitter.