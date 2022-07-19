Local

Police investigating after man shot, injured in Dorchester

No arrests have been made.

By Dialynn Dwyer

Boston police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Dorchester early Tuesday morning. 

Police said officers responded to the scene at 36 Winston Road around 1 a.m. where they found an adult man suffering from injuries that were not life-threatening. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment by Boston EMS. 

Police said no arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.