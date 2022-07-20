A dump truck has spilled wet concrete across I-495

Newsletter Signup
There appears to be a bit of a situation on I-495 South this morning.
At 9 a.m., state police reported that a dump truck spilled wet concrete across all three travel lanes, south of Route 3 in Chelmsford.
“Multiple vehicles have driven through the concrete,” police said.
All three travel lanes were closed, and traffic was only passing the spill in the breakdown lane.
