Local Five shark sightings Tuesday on Cape Cod "That's so much blood!"

After a busy weekend that saw 12 shark sightings off the coast of Cape Cod between Saturday and Sunday, the sightings continued early this week.

The Sharktivity app reported five sightings Tuesday between 10:54 a.m. and 1:44 p.m.

There were two sightings of what was likely the same shark 25 yards offshore, south of Pochet Beach and Nauset Beach. There were another two sightings of two sharks together, less than 100 yards off Nauset Beach.

A white shark predation seen 50 yards from the shore off the southern Nauset ORV trail was reported on the app, and another predation was captured in a video taken from the eastern shore of Nantucket.

“That’s so many!” a viewer can be heard saying in the background of the video. “That’s so much blood!”

Ladies and gentlemen we have a confirmed SHARKNADO off #Nantucket today 🦈🌪



Incredible video by Ashley Van Dixhoorn off the eastern shore of the island. This was filmed from Baxter Road @A_WhiteShark @MA_Sharks pic.twitter.com/eOyp5sGeW4 — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) July 19, 2022

Shark expert John Chisholm, who runs the Twitter account MA Sharks, clarified that the sharks in the video are not white sharks, but most likely sandbar sharks, “which are abundant in that area.”

Sharks were also detected at buoys Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday morning. Across four buoys, there were 10 individual sharks detected.