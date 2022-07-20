Local Woman hospitalized after shooting on Blue Hill Avenue Police said the woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Boston police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting late Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 11:20 p.m. to the report of the shooting at 460 Blue Hill Ave. At the scene, they found an adult woman with injuries that were not life-threatening. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.