Woman hospitalized after shooting on Blue Hill Avenue

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting late Tuesday night.
Officers responded around 11:20 p.m. to the report of the shooting at 460 Blue Hill Ave. At the scene, they found an adult woman with injuries that were not life-threatening. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.