Local 92-year-old man drowns in N.H. lake William Duryea of Exeter, NH was pulled from the water and given CPR before being pronounced dead on the scene.

A 92-year-old man drowned in Squam Lake in Sandwich, New Hampshire, Wednesday afternoon.

William Duryea of Exeter, New Hampshire, was pulled from the water and given CPR before being pronounced dead at the scene, state police reported.

State police received a call regarding a possible drowning, and they responded to the scene along with marine patrol, the Sandwich Police Department, the Sandwich Fire Department, the Center Harbor Fire Department, and Stewart’s Ambulance personnel.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol Sgt. Seth Alie at [email protected] or 603-227-2117.