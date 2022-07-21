Mayor Wu extends heat emergency, keeps cooling centers open through Sunday

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
With temperatures in Boston expected to stay in the high 90s throughout the weekend, Mayor Michelle Wu is extending the heat emergency she declared on Monday through Sunday, and is keeping cooling centers throughout the city open.
The heat emergency was previously scheduled to end Thursday, but according to the National Weather Service (NWS), the extreme heat in Boston will continue through the weekend.
On Friday, according to the NWS, the high is expected to be 95 degrees. On Saturday, temperatures are expected to go even higher, reaching 97 degrees, and on Sunday, temperatures may reach a sweltering 99 degrees.
“With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through the weekend, we’re extending the heat emergency to prioritize the well-being and safety of Boston’s families,” Wu said in a news release Thursday.
“I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”
To help residents stay cool, the City’s cooling centers at 12 Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) community centers will remain open through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Mayor Wu announced. A list of the centers can be found at boston.gov/heat.
Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the City said, it is highly recommended that people wear masks inside the cooling centers.
Additionally, more than 50 splash pads will be open at parks and playgrounds throughout Boston. Select indoor BCYF pools will also be open, and the outdoor BCYF Mirabella Pool will be open through Sunday. Registration for a time to swim can be found on the City’s website.
Residents can also access air conditioning at Boston Public Library (BPL) locations. The Central Library in Copley Square will be open Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., while BPL neighborhood branch locations will be open Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The East Boston and Egleston Square BPL branches also recently installed misters in their outdoor free WiFi zones, the City said.
Mayor Wu also shared information on how to help people experiencing homelessness who may be suffering or in danger because of the heat.
If you see people out in the heat who appear immobile or disoriented, ask them if they need assistance and call 911 immediately. The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) operates emergency shelters at 112 Southampton St. and 794 Massachusetts Ave. These facilities are air conditioned and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.