Orange Line train catches fire as it crosses Mystic River

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
An MBTA Orange Line train caught fire early Thursday morning in Somerville as it crossed the bridge over the Mystic River.
MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo told The Boston Globe that at approximately 6:45 a.m., the head car of a southbound train traveling into Assembly station was observed to have flames and smoke coming off of it. He said all passengers made it off the train and no injuries were reported.
The train was then brought back to Wellington Station, where MBTA officials inspected a charred area of the head car, WCVB reported.
The MBTA said on Twitter that shuttle buses would be replacing service between Oak Grove and Community College. A commenter on the post shared an image of hoards of passengers with a caption suggesting the number of buses being sent was not adequate.
The MBTA has been in hot water recently, with the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) sending them a damning report in June, and though they reported Tuesday being on track to fix the safety issues the FTA laid out, this incident seems to make it clear there’s still a long road ahead.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.