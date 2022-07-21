Local Transit Police seek person of interest in ‘homophobic’ assault Anyone with information can call 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873. These images of a person of interest in a civil rights violation investigation were released by the MBTA. MBTA POLICE





The MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a civil rights violation investigation involving an anti-LGBTQ+ assault and battery on the Green Line this month.

Around 4 p.m. July 9 on the MBTA’s Park Street Green Line outbound platform, a male assailant used “a homophobic slur” against a female victim and tossed liquid from his cup, hitting the victim and her dog, Transit Police said in a statement.

Transit Police released two photos of the person of interest, who appeared to be a man with close-cropped, receding hair who was wearing a bright orange T-shirt and matching sneakers along with black shorts and sunglasses. The man held a clear plastic cup in his right hand.

