Two former Chelsea credit union employees charged in embezzlement scheme

'These are not the first people to come up with a scheme they thought would slip past watchful eyes, and they're not the first people to find out how terribly wrong they were.'





Two women were charged Wednesday in Chelsea District Court with embezzling $137,000 from a Chelsea credit union where they formerly worked, officials said.

Morelia Juma, of Lynn, and Erna Sejdinovic, of Malden, each face charges of larceny of over $1,200 and embezzlement from a bank, according to a statement from the office of Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Juma and Sejdinovic were both ordered held in lieu of $1,000 bail and are due back in court Aug. 29, according to the statement. An attorney for Sejdinovic could not immediately be reached for comment. There was not an attorney for Juma listed in court records Wednesday evening.

Prosecutors allege that Sejdinovic, 26, used her position as an employee of Metro Credit Union to funnel fraudulent rebates into the account of Juma, 25, who had left her job at the credit union. Sejdinovic is also said to have increased the cash limit on her alleged partner’s debit card, allowing Juma to make “almost daily” ATM withdrawals of increasing amounts and frequency over a six-month period, according to prosecutors.

