Local Chelmsford man dies in outdoor fire ignited by propane torch "Outdoor fire safety is important all year long, but especially while most of Massachusetts is in significant drought status."

A Chelmsford man succumbed to fire-related injuries Thursday.

The day before, the man was using a propane torch when the outdoor fire got out of control, injuring himself and another person and igniting a yard shed, according to a release from the state Department of Fire Services. Chelmsford firefighters were called to the area of 12 Stearns St. shortly after noon on Wednesday. It took them a half hour to knock down the blaze.

The man, an older adult male, was transported by MedFlight to a hospital for medical care. He died the next day.

“On behalf of the Chelmsford Fire Department, I want to express our condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Chief Gary Ryan said in a statement. “This was a tragedy for them, and they remain in our thoughts.”

He urged people to remember to use caution and follow instructions when using a torch of any kind; propane torches can reach more than 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Outdoor fire safety is important all year long, but especially while most of Massachusetts is in significant drought status,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey in the release. “Even a small fire outdoors can quickly grow to dangerous sizes in these conditions.”