Local Four Worcester teens missing Anyone with information should call 911 or 508-799-8606. Caleb Coburn (far left), Sabrina Dirgham (center left), Thomas Noponen (center right), and Janisally Muller (far right) went missing this week. Worcester Police Department

Three teens left their Worcester residence Wednesday night and have not returned.

Sabrina Dirgham, Thomas Noponen, and Caleb Coburn, all 16, are missing from a Queens Street residence, said Worcester police.

A fourth 16-year-old, Janisally Muller, left her Adams Street residence Thursday and didn’t return either, police said. She was last seen wearing red and white sneakers, gray sweatpants, and a black shirt.

Police did not confirm whether Muller was connected to the other teens. They asked that anyone with information call 911 or 508-799-8606.