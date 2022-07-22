Four Worcester teens missing

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Three teens left their Worcester residence Wednesday night and have not returned.
Sabrina Dirgham, Thomas Noponen, and Caleb Coburn, all 16, are missing from a Queens Street residence, said Worcester police.
A fourth 16-year-old, Janisally Muller, left her Adams Street residence Thursday and didn’t return either, police said. She was last seen wearing red and white sneakers, gray sweatpants, and a black shirt.
Police did not confirm whether Muller was connected to the other teens. They asked that anyone with information call 911 or 508-799-8606.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.