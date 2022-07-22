Local Man shot and killed in Mattapan Thursday night The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead on the scene. Orlando Street Google Maps





A man was shot and killed in Mattapan on Thursday night, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police responded to an address on Orlando Street at approximately 10:02 p.m., according to Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesperson, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the head. The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers did not immediately detain anyone in connection to the shooting, Watson said.







