Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $660 million — 3rd highest in history

Lottery players across New England ― and the nation — are hoping luck is in their favor Friday night as the Mega Millions jackpot has risen to a whopping $660 million, according to the game’s website.

The Mega Millions jackpot, which would be an estimated $388.0 million in cash, is the third highest in the game’s history, according to a statement on the site.

“Only two billion-dollar jackpots have ever been higher — $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018, and $1.050 billion won in Michigan on January 22, 2021,” the statement said.

