Local 21-year-old Boston man charged with murder in death of N.Y. police officer Kelvin Vickers was arraigned Saturday at Rochester City Court.

A 21-year-old Boston man was charged with the murder of a Rochester, New York, police officer, who was killed in a shooting that also injured another officer and a 15-year-old girl.

Kelvin Vickers was charged with murder, attempted murder, and assault, among other charges, according to Monroe County, New York, District Attorney Sandra Doorley’s office via Twitter.

After spending the day with my law enforcement partners, I am proud of @RochesterNYPD for conducting the investigation that led to the arrest of Kelvin Vickers. He will be arraigned tomorrow and I will do my part to seek justice. Please see my statement below. pic.twitter.com/Q255MFNnTv — Sandra Doorley (@sandra_doorley) July 22, 2022

Vickers was arraigned Saturday morning at Rochester City Court.

Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the force, died after being shot “at least once” in the upper body, according to a statement from Rochester’s Police Chief David Smith. He was transported to Strong Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

Police said his partner, Officer Sino Seng, was shot in the lower body and transported to Rochester General Hospital. Seng, an eight-year veteran of the force, was treated successfully and is now recovering at home with his wife and kids, according to the statement.

A 15-year-old girl was also grazed by one of three bullets that went through her home during the shooting, officials said. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The two officers were on a stakeout connected to a murder investigation on Bauman Street near Laser Street in Rochester around 9:15 p.m Thursday, when 17 shots ran out, according to The Boston Globe.

Officer Seng managed to return fire after getting out of the car while Vickers ran away, according to officials. However, police said Vickers was not shot.

Officers from several local precincts came to assist following the shooting, and they found Vickers hiding in the crawl space of a vacant home nearby, according to the Globe.

“As a direct result of the incredible, remarkable, fearless work of the guys and gals who responded initially, the suspect was taken into custody within an hour and the suspected murder weapon was recovered,” Rochester Police Major Crimes Unit Capt. Frank Umbrino said in a briefing posted to Facebook.

Fellow officers and community members mourn the loss of Mazurkiewicz even after the arrest of Vickers, according to officials.

“Rochester, NY Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz spent 29 years protecting his community before being tragically and senselessly murdered in the line of duty. His life was one of significance — a life dedicated to service,” former Police Commissioner Bill Bratton wrote about Mazurkiewicz on Twitter.

Rochester, NY Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz spent 29 years protecting his community before being tragically and senselessly murdered in the line of duty. His life was one of significance — a life dedicated to service. We must #NeverForget. #CopsCountPoliceMatter pic.twitter.com/cH0d0yVMP2 — Bill Bratton (@CommissBratton) July 22, 2022