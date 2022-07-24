Local Humpback whale breaches and lands on boat in Plymouth The whale did not seriously damage the boat or the people on board, nor did it seem to suffer any injuries as a result of hitting the boat.

A humpback whale breached and landed on the front of a boat Sunday morning in Plymouth.

The Plymouth Harbormaster said Sunday in a news release that at about 10 a.m., a small, juvenile humpback whale breached and landed on the front of a 19-foot boat near White Horse Beach.

The whale then slid off the boat and back into the water with no sign of injuries, the Harbormaster said.

CLOSE CALL: Breaching whale lands on fishing boat off Manomet Point in Plymouth https://t.co/UU4Wi5FFFE pic.twitter.com/BqOTN6uxBO — 🌸Caio Rodrigues (@ArchibaldFrank6) July 24, 2022

A Harbormaster boat responded to the scene to check on the people in the boat, the Harbormaster said, but the boat operator reported no injuries or major damage that would affect the boat’s ability to sail safely.

The boat returned to the Plymouth Harbor boat ramp and was safely hauled out of the water, the Harbormaster said. The Harbormaster then turned the investigation over to Massachusetts Environmental Police.

The Plymouth Harbormaster Department recommends that boats keep a distance of at least 100 yards from whales to minimize the chance of interacting with them.

“This interaction, while rare, is a reminder that these interactions can be dangerous for both boaters and whales,” the Harbormaster wrote in the release.

For more information on how to boat safely around whales visit this link.