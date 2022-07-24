Local 1 dead, 4 injured after 3-car Worcester crash involving stolen SUV A teenage girl died and four other teenagers were injured after crashing a stolen SUV Saturday night, Worcester police said.

Worcester police were dispatched to a serious crash at the intersection of Main Street and Chandler Street at about 9:52 p.m. Saturday night, the department said in a Facebook statement.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a person in the SUV, “driving erratically,” ran a red light on Main Street, striking a Honda Accord and Chevy Impala and pushing the cars into a street light pole. The SUV did not have headlights on, according to the Worcester police.

The investigation also revealed that there were five occupants of the SUV at the time of the crash, all presumably under the age of 18. ​​The SUV’s driver, a teenage girl, was found dead in the vehicle. The four surviving occupants, three of which were ejected onto the ground, were transported to a hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries.

The occupants of the Honda and Chevy are uninjured, per the statement.

The incident remains under investigation as the department attempts to identify the occupants of the SUV.

This crash occurred the same night a 24-year-old man died after an SUV struck his motorcycle in Worcester, in an unrelated incident. The Worcester police pried the man from underneath the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of that SUV was uninjured and spoke with investigators, per a statement from the Worcester police.