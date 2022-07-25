Local 17-year-old dies in Webster bicycle crash The young bicyclist was transported to UMass Healthcare at Harrington, where he later died from his injuries.

A 17-year-old bicyclist died in a crash with a motor vehicle in Webster Sunday, officials said.

Dispatchers from the South Worcester County Communications Center were alerted to a collision between a car and bicycle in the area of 21 First Street around 4:07 p.m. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the young bicyclist unconscious on the ground with “obvious injuries to his head,” per a statement from the Webster police.

The young bicyclist was transported to UMass Healthcare at Harrington, where he later died from his injuries. His identity is being withheld out of respect for his family, officials said. The Webster police also added that they plan on working with the Webster Public School System to arrange grief counseling as needed.

This investigation remains ongoing. City and state police, along with the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office and the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Collision Reconstruction Unit, are assigned to the case.