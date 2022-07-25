Local 22 shark sightings off Cape Cod Saturday and Sunday Two were spotted from whale watching boats. A great white shark named Dylan is captured swimming past a detection buoy on Sunday at 8:05 a.m. Sharktivity

There was a big shark showing this past weekend on the Cape. Between 9:38 a.m. on Saturday and 3:02 p.m. on Sunday, there were 22 shark sightings confirmed on the Sharktivity app.

Last weekend had 12 sightings, with another 5 reported on Tuesday, and 14 seen on Wednesday.

This past weekend, most of the sightings were from Saturday, with 16 seen between 9:38 a.m. and 3:29 p.m.

Nauset Public Beach, a hotspot for sightings this past week, closed swimming on Sunday due to a white shark spotted 75 yards offshore. LeCount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet was also closed to swimming Sunday afternoon.

MA Sharks, the Twitter account run by local shark expert John Chisholm, posted on Saturday that it was “shaping up to be another busy day.” He reminded beachgoers to be shark smart by staying aware, respecting safety guidelines, and using Sharktivity to stay up to date.

There were also two sightings, one of them a baby shark, from whale watching boats on Saturday. An image was captured and shared on Twitter:

Spotted a great white 🦈 on a @WhaleWatching tour of Stellwagen bank @MA_Sharks pic.twitter.com/z6eXEdJDif — Kyle (she/her)🦉🌓🌳 (@kyle_odonnell_) July 24, 2022

The detection buoys were busy too, with 16 distinct sharks located at one of the four buoys between Saturday and Sunday.