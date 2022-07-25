Local Blaze atop Mt. Washington destroys three vehicles Crews reported using over 1,000 gallons of water to put the fire out.

Three vehicles burned atop Mt. Washington Sunday morning due to a large fire on the summit.

Gorham, New Hampshire Fire & EMS reported on Facebook that the fire’s cause was undetermined, but it is not considered suspicious. The winds on the summit enlarged the fire, which ultimately destroyed three vehicles and required crews to use over 1,000 gallons of water to put the fire out.

The Mt. Washington Auto Road was open early Sunday for a sunrise drive so the road was full even in the early morning. Crews were able to arrive at the scene just over 30 minutes after they left the station.

“While this may seem like an extended wait time the trip up the Auto Road needs to be done safely in these larger vehicles,” the post explained.

They did not report any injuries as a result of the fire.