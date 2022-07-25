Here’s how many people are still without power after the sweltering weekend

Newsletter Signup
Thousands of households in Boston were without electricity on Sunday, as the city saw the heat rise to 100 degrees during the afternoon.
Here’s where outages continue to be reported on Monday:
