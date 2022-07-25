Local Watch: Incredible video shows humpback whale landing on boat off Plymouth "I think it took everybody by surprise."

A father and son captured a video of a whale landing on a boat off Manomet Point in Plymouth Sunday.

Justin Enggasser, 46, and his son Leo, 15, watched as a humpback whale rose from the surface of the water, landing directly on the bow of a 19-foot vessel.

The whale then slid off the boat and back into the water with no sign of injuries, according to a release from the Plymouth Harbormaster.

“I think it took everybody by surprise,” Enggasser told The Boston Globe, explaining that his son was able to capture the whale’s breach while it fed on fish.

Advertisement:

While no injuries, human or whale, were reported, Enggasser told the Globe that damage to the boat’s bow was visible.

As a result of this incident, the Massachusetts Environmental Police issued a statement Sunday on behalf of several marine organizations advising boaters “to use extreme caution near Plymouth, Massachusetts, where an aggregation of three juvenile humpback whales have been feeding for at least a week.”

“These young whales are engaged in physically active feeding behavior that is very unpredictable while feeding in a shallow area on menhaden (or ‘pogies’), a rich and highly abundant schooling forage fish that also attracts striped bass. This creates a safety hazard for both whales and humans,” they continued.



In a Facebook post, the Center for Coastal Studies advised boaters to “maintain distances of 100 feet or more to ensure both whale and human safety.” They announced that they would be working with Plymouth nonprofit Whale and Dolphin Conservation to identify the individual whale involved in the collision to “monitor any potential impacts.”