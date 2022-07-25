Local Man pulled from water near Winchester beach The victim, who was seen struggling in the water before going under, was located by divers at 5:30 p.m.





A State Police dive team pulled a man from the water at the Upper Mystic Lake in Winchester on Sunday afternoon, officials said. The man was taken to Winchester Hospital, a State Police spokesman said, but information on his condition was not immediately available Sunday night.

State Police responded to Sandy Beach, now known as Shannon Beach, after receiving a report of a possible drowning victim at 4:37 p.m., the spokesman, David Procopio, said in an e-mail. A State Police helicopter responded to the scene, along with the dive team and local emergency responders, Procopio said.

The victim, who was seen struggling in the water before going under, was located by divers at 5:30 p.m., Procopio said. No further information was immediately available.

This story originally appeared at BostonGlobe.com.