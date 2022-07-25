Local Salisbury man killed in rollover in Andover Bystanders attempted to perform CPR on the 58-year-old man at the scene, police said.

A Salisbury man was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Andover when his 2013 Ford Focus rolled over on Interstate 495 southbound, south of Interstate 93, state police said.

Bystanders attempted to perform CPR on the 58-year-old man at the scene, according to police. He was then transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that for an unknown reason the Ford went off the left side of the road and rolled over in the median,” said police, noting the man was alone in the vehicle.

The crash, which occurred just before noon, remains under investigation.