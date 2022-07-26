Local

Crane falls onto Dorchester construction site

No injuries were reported.

Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe

By Madeleine Aitken

The Boston Fire Department responded Tuesday to a crane that had tipped over onto a building under construction at Dorchester Avenue and East Cottage Street in Dorchester.

No injuries were reported, but the crane operator told 7News‘s Kimberly Bookman he “thought he was gonna die.”

The site is planned to be a five-story, mixed-use building that includes a ground-floor space for the Dorchester Market, WCVB reports.