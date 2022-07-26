Crane falls onto Dorchester construction site

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston Fire Department responded Tuesday to a crane that had tipped over onto a building under construction at Dorchester Avenue and East Cottage Street in Dorchester.
No injuries were reported, but the crane operator told 7News‘s Kimberly Bookman he “thought he was gonna die.”
The site is planned to be a five-story, mixed-use building that includes a ground-floor space for the Dorchester Market, WCVB reports.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.