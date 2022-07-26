Local Crane falls onto Dorchester construction site No injuries were reported. Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe

The Boston Fire Department responded Tuesday to a crane that had tipped over onto a building under construction at Dorchester Avenue and East Cottage Street in Dorchester.

Tech Rescue response to a crane that tipped over on a building under construction at East Cottage and Dorchester Ave. No injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/jJ409dJDh1 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 26, 2022

No injuries were reported, but the crane operator told 7News‘s Kimberly Bookman he “thought he was gonna die.”

I just spoke to the crane operator. He says he was the only person inside and all the supports were in place. He doesn’t know what happened but says he “thought he was gonna die.” #7news pic.twitter.com/zNSoEuzv7F — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) July 26, 2022

Just in: dramatic video captured on camera in Dorchester when a mobile crane topples over and into a building under construction..crane operator walks away but tells us he “thought he was going to die” #7News pic.twitter.com/Ni01lzh6f1 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 26, 2022

The site is planned to be a five-story, mixed-use building that includes a ground-floor space for the Dorchester Market, WCVB reports.