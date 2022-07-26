Local

Dorchester crash early Tuesday kills one, hospitalizes another

Boston police are investigating the crash.

By Madeleine Aitken

Two drivers collided in a crash early Tuesday morning in Dorchester, killing one person, police said.

The crash took place at the Tonawanda and Greenbrier Street intersection around 12:45 a.m. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and another was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Boston police are investigating the crash.