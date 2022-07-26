Dorchester crash early Tuesday kills one, hospitalizes another

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Two drivers collided in a crash early Tuesday morning in Dorchester, killing one person, police said.
The crash took place at the Tonawanda and Greenbrier Street intersection around 12:45 a.m. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and another was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Boston police are investigating the crash.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.