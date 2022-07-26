Local Dorchester man arraigned on charges of dealing drugs inside downtown Boston Macy’s store The man was found with 118 grams of heroin, $288, and two cellphones, police reported. The Macy's store in the Downtown Crossing shopping area in Boston. AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File





A 29-year-old man was arraigned Monday on charges of dealing heroin out of the Macy’s in Downtown Boston, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

Edison Arias, of Dorchester, is charged with trafficking heroin under 200 grams, distribution of a Class A substance, and larceny under $1,200, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail following his arraignment in the central division of Boston Municipal Court and ordered to wear a GPS tracking device if released, prosecutors said. An attorney for Arias could not immediately be reached for comment Monday evening.

Officers responded to the Macy’s at 450 Washington St. about 1:30 p.m. Friday after security workers allegedly saw Arias dealing drugs and attempting to steal a shirt, prosecutors said. When they arrived, officers searched Arias and found 118 grams of heroin, $288, and two cellphones, according to the statement.

Advertisement:

Read more at BostonGlobe.com.