Boston has 2 of the best hospitals in the country, according to US News

Massachusetts General Hospital was ranked eighth on a list of the top 20 hospitals in the nation.

Two Boston hospitals rank amount the best in the country, according to U.S. News’ annual Best Hospitals Honor Roll, a list of the top 20 hospitals nationwide.

Massachusetts General Hospital is eighth on the list, following hospitals in New York and Los Angeles, among others. Brigham and Women’s Hospital is fourteenth. Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota took the number one spot on the list.

To determine the top 20 contenders, U.S. News utilized a point system. Hospitals received points if they were nationally ranked in 15 specialties, including cancer, cardiology, and neurology.

U.S. News also considered a hospital’s rating in 20 procedures and conditions, which include knee surgery and heart bypass surgery. This year, new ratings cover ovarian, uterine, and prostate cancer surgery.

Boston Children’s Hospital was recognized as the top pediatric care center in the country in June. This is the ninth year in a row the institution earned the top spot on the U.S. News list.

See below for the full Best Hospitals Honor Roll.



1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota.

2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles.

3. NYU Langone Hospitals, New York.

4. Cleveland Clinic.

5. (tie) Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore.

5. (tie) UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles.

7. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York.

8. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.

9. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.

10. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford, California.

11. Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.

12. UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco.

13. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia.

14. Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston.

15. Houston Methodist Hospital.

16. Mount Sinai Hospital, New York.

17. University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor.

18. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix.

19. Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville.

20. Rush University Medical Center, Chicago.