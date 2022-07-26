Police seek help identifying man carrying gun inside MBTA station

Newsletter Signup
Authorities are searching for a man who walked through an MBTA station brandishing a gun.
MBTA Transit Police said that on July 20th around 11 a.m., an unknown man walked through Chinatown station carrying a firearm. The man is pictured in a black baseball cap, a red shirt, jean shorts, and red shoes.
MBTA officials are asking the public for help identifying the man, who they classified as a person of interest.
Anyone who knows the identity or whereabouts of this man is asked to call or text the MBTA police.
