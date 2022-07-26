Local Truck rollover on I-95 crushes car No serious injuries were reported. Wellesley police

A truck rolled onto the front end of a car early Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 95 North in Wellesley, near the Newton line, according to Massachusetts State Police and Wellesley police.

There were no serious injuries, state police said.

“Two left lanes are blocked and southbound side is slowed,” police said on Twitter shortly before 1 p.m. “Delays may be lengthy.”

A heavy duty tow truck was on the way to the scene.

WPD is assisting @MassStatePolice with a truck vs car on Rt 128 north prior to the Newton line. One lane gets by. Minor injuries on scene. pic.twitter.com/Ugc3uRhp6t — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) July 26, 2022