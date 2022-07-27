Local 11 shark sightings reported Tuesday off the Cape Buoys also detected 10 different sharks. A great white shark named Paulie is captured swimming past a detection buoy. Sharktivity

After a weekend with 22 shark sightings, the Cape Cod waters remained active — there were 11 sightings and 10 distinct sharks detected Tuesday, according to the Sharktivity app.

The morning began with a white shark spotted at 9:42 a.m. a couple hundred yards out from shore outside of the south inlet to Chatham harbor. That area had another sighting at 10:22 a.m., this time with a shark 100 yards from the inlet. Later in the day, at 1:35 p.m., a white shark was spotted outside the north inlet to Chatham harbor.

Just south of the Chatham harbor inlets, an 11-foot shark was seen heading southeast at 10:56 a.m.

Advertisement:

There were two sightings, both at 12:52 p.m., from a spotter boat and a research boat, north of Newcomb Hollow, of a shark about 100 feet offshore.

Detection buoys also registered 10 different sharks between four buoys.

A detection in the afternoon caused the water at LeCount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet to be closed to swimming, reported shark expert John Chisholm on his Twitter account MA Sharks.

SHARK ALERT‼️ Water at LeCount Hollow is closed to swimming until 4:24 following detection of a tagged white shark. pic.twitter.com/f2zsgIuzoV — MA Sharks 🦈 (@MA_Sharks) July 26, 2022