11 shark sightings reported Tuesday off the Cape

Buoys also detected 10 different sharks.

A great white shark named Paulie is captured swimming past a detection buoy. Sharktivity

By Madeleine Aitken

After a weekend with 22 shark sightings, the Cape Cod waters remained active — there were 11 sightings and 10 distinct sharks detected Tuesday, according to the Sharktivity app.

The morning began with a white shark spotted at 9:42 a.m. a couple hundred yards out from shore outside of the south inlet to Chatham harbor. That area had another sighting at 10:22 a.m., this time with a shark 100 yards from the inlet. Later in the day, at 1:35 p.m., a white shark was spotted outside the north inlet to Chatham harbor.

Just south of the Chatham harbor inlets, an 11-foot shark was seen heading southeast at 10:56 a.m.

There were two sightings, both at 12:52 p.m., from a spotter boat and a research boat, north of Newcomb Hollow, of a shark about 100 feet offshore.

Detection buoys also registered 10 different sharks between four buoys.

A detection in the afternoon caused the water at LeCount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet to be closed to swimming, reported shark expert John Chisholm on his Twitter account MA Sharks.